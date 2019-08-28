GBPUSD moves back toward the 200 hour MA

The 100 hour MA couldn't really be broken....

The GBPUSD has worked back lower after the NY session run higher, got back above the 100 hour MA for a few minutes, but that was it (see post here).









Earlier in the day, the sellers off the Johnson prorogue news turned to buyers when the price could not get back below the 200 hour MA, and the price moved above the 100 bar MA on the 5 minute and 50% retracement of the move lower today at 1.22203.





Now, after the brief break above the 100 hour MA failed, the buyers turned to sellers. The price has moved back below the 50% and the 100 bar MA on the 5 minute chart at the same 1.22203 level.



What has not been done is a move back below the 200 hour MA at 1.21934.





So the waters are bullish at times (above the 200 hour MA and 1.22203), bearish at other times (below the 100 hour MA and the same 1.22203), and overall muddy above the 200 hour MA at 1.2193 and below the 1.2346 level above.