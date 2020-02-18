GBPUSD moves below 100 bar MAs

200 bar MA on 4-hour above. 200 hour MA below. 100 hour and 100 bar MA on 4-hour in the middle

The GBPUSD has moved back below the 100 hour and 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at the 1.3010-132 area.









Those moving averages are between the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart above at 1.30399. The high price today did peek above that moving average only to rotate back lower. The 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement at 1.2970-71 is support below. That area stalled the fall in the early part of the trading day.





Between the extremes for the day are those 100 bar MAs at the 1.3010-132. The fall below tilt the bias intraday more to the downside.