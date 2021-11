Tests the 61.8% and swing area





The GBPUSD fell and tested the 61.8% and recent swing lows off the hourly chart at 1.3567 to 1.35725. The price is stalling but remains near that target level. On a break the 1.3543 to 1.3553 area will be the next downside targets followed by 1.35188.





A move back above the 1.35867 swing low from October 13 and lows from Tuesday and Wednesday near 1.3608 would give sellers some cause for pause.