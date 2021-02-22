GBPUSD moves to new session high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

Extends above topside trend line

The GBPUSD has continued the run to the upside, and has now broken above a topside trend line on the hourly at 1.40625 (and moving higher). The price has moved to an intraday high at 1.40797 so far. Stay above the broken trend line, keeps the buyers firmly in control. Move below and there could be some rotation lower.  

The pair is also above a topside trend line on the daily chart at 1.4050 (see chart below)

GBPUSD on the daily chart
Buyers remain in control on the hourly and the daily chart.  
