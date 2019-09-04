GBPUSD moves to topside swing area and new highs. Backs off...

Backs off on the first look

The GBPUSD has moved up to test the next topside swing area at the 1.2224-316 area. Those were highs from Friday and Thursday of last week. The price stalled in that area and backed off a bit.





The move higher has taken the price away from the 200 hour MA at 1.21813. That will now be a risk/bias defining level below.





Meanwhile, the GBPJPY has extended higher as well and tests the 130.00 level. The run higher takes the price above a trend line at 129.73. That is now close risk for traders.







