GBPUSD moves up to 200 hour MA/50% retracement and backs off

Trump keeps the Fed bashing and helps to weaken the dollar a bit

Pres. Trump continued his bashing of the Federal Reserve for keeping rates too high, and the comments weakened the dollar.









The GBPUSD moved up to test its 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement at the 1.28715-72 area. The price did stall against that area on the test (risk can be defined and limited against the levels). The current price is trading down at 1.2866.





On the downside the price moved to the upside broke above a trendline at the 1.2847 level. That is now support/risk for longs.





A move above the 1.2872 will be more bullish. The next target on a break above would look toward the 61.8% and the high from yesterday at 1.2896.

