GBPUSD moves up to all swing area and underside of broken trend line

New highs for the GBPUSD on the day

The GBPUSD has moved to a new high for the day at 1.3278. That has now taken the price to a old swing area from November 10 and November 11 between 1.32768 and 1.32814. The underside of a broken trend line from earlier today is also in play. That level comes in at 1.32855. Getting above and traders will start to be looking toward the swing highs from this week and last week at the 1.33117. Those levels were the highs since early September for the pair. For the year, the September 1 high comes in at 1.34816.











