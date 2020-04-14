GBPUSD moves up to test 200 day MA and backs off

200 day MA tested at 1.2647

The GBPUSD has moved up to test its 200 day MA at 1.2647, and the sellers were waiting. The high price reached right up to the MA level and backed off. The price is currently trading at 1.2630 (see earlier post from the beginning the day here









Looking at the hourly chart, the moved to the upside did extend above a topside trend line and the underside of that trend line is being tested currently. If the level can hold, we could still see a rotation back above the 200 day moving average by the end of the day.