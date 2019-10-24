GBPUSD new week lows and cracks 200 hour MA

Sellers take more control.

The GBPUSD broke to new week lows and in the process also cracked below the 200 hour MA (bearish). The swing high from October 15 is minor support at 1.27988 (1.2800 is natural support too). Below, that the 1.2737/55 area is a swing area. The 200 day MA at 1.2712 is another key target. That target is a good ways away, but could be a target if the Brexit news gets outta whack again.













PS. The EU is expected to extend the drop dead date to the end of January. The government in the UK is threatening to call a general election as early as Monday. This according to Beth Rigby from Sky News