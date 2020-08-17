Price does stay above the 100 hour MA

The GBPUSD is mired in a non trending up and down trading range today.









The highs for the day (at 1.31206 and 1.31182) are somewhat random technically. On the downside, the price did find support buyers against it's 100 hour MA at 1.30711. In the process to the low, the price did fall below a lower trend line, only to fail. The up and down price action is tough to trade, but buyers against the 100 hour MA is tilting the bias to the upside.





The better upside target remains at the 1.3131 level (see red numbered circles). On Friday the price did extend above that level but quickly faded and the price rotated back down toward the 200 hour moving average. If the bullish tilt is increasing its intensity, getting above the 1.3131 level and staying above would be eyed.