GBPUSD rallies to the 200 hour MA into the London fix

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

Trend line above as well

The GBPUSD rallied into the London fixing and stalled against its 200 hour moving average at 1.24841. The downward sloping trend line was just above that moving average level.

Trend line above as well

So far, sellers have leaned against the resistance area. Stay below keeps the intraday risk focused sellers more in control.

Earlier in the London session, the price did extend above the 200 hour moving average only to him find resistance just ahead of the downward sloping trendline. The current move higher has so far done the same thing.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose