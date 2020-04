Topside trend line cuts across at 1.26283. The high just reached 1.26298

The GBPUSD has just extended up to a new intraday high at 1.26298. That is just above a topside trend line on the hourly chart at 1.26283.









On a move above, the 200 day MA comes in at 1.26471. The price has not traded above the 200 day MA since March 12.