GBPUSD remains lower on the day but a stronger floor is created today

Price remains below topside cluster of MAs

The GBPUSD moved down to test the swing low from October 18 at 1.37085 in the late London morning session and found buyers as US traders entered for the day. The corrective high reached 1.37537.









There was a rotation back to the downside near the London fixing, but once again the 1.37085 level held support. The inability to move below that level solidifies the level going forward. It will take a move below to increase the bearish bias. Absent that, and the dip buyers are still in the ball game.





Now is it green lights to the upside for the pair? No.



