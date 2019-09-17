GBPUSD retests 100 day MA recent highs and 38.2% retracement

The price has not been above the 100 day MA since May





The GBPUSD has moved back up to retest:

Highs from Friday and Monday

100 day MA

38.2% of the move down from teh March 2019 high

The pair is also testing the 1.2500 level





A move above should see some stops and increased upside momentum



The levels come in at 1.2500 to 1.2504.