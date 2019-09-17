GBPUSD retests 100 day MA recent highs and 38.2% retracement

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

The price has not been above the 100 day MA since May

The GBPUSD has moved back up to retest:
  • Highs from Friday and Monday
  • 100 day MA
  • 38.2% of the move down from teh March 2019 high
  • The pair is also testing the 1.2500 level
The levels come in at 1.2500 to 1.2504.

A move above should see some stops and increased upside momentum

The price of the GBPUSD has not been above its 100 day moving average since mid-May.

