Test for the buyers and sellers

The GBPUSD has retraced to the under him himside of the broken trend line. That level comes in at 1.26347. A move above would then target the 38.2% retracement of the move down from yesterday swing high 1.2675. The key level is the 200 day moving average that level comes in at 1.27024.













Hold resistance here and the sellers remain in firm control.