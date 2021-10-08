GBPUSD rotates back down toward the 100 hour moving average

That move back lower has taken the price close to the swing low going back to September 21 at 1.36082 and the 100 hour moving average at 1.3603. The low price just reached 1.36107.





The price has bounced back up and trades currently between the resistance above and the support below at 1.3636. With the price below the 50% and above the 100 hour moving average there is a little something for everyone. Traders will look for the next shove.

