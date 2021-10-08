GBPUSD rotates back down toward the 100 hour moving average
Technical Analysis
100 hour moving average at 1.36032The GBPUSD moved to a new high for the week on the payroll report and extended toward the 50% midpoint of the range since the September high. That level comes in at 1.36617. The high price reached 1.36554 before rotating back to the downside.
That move back lower has taken the price close to the swing low going back to September 21 at 1.36082 and the 100 hour moving average at 1.3603. The low price just reached 1.36107.
The price has bounced back up and trades currently between the resistance above and the support below at 1.3636. With the price below the 50% and above the 100 hour moving average there is a little something for everyone. Traders will look for the next shove.