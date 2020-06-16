GBPUSD rotate back to the upside as traders increase of buying momentum

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

EURGBP moves to new session lows and is being an influence in the GBPUSD

The GBPUSD is rotating back to the upside and looks to retest its 200 day moving average at 1.26805.  Earlier in the Asian session, the price did extend briefly above that moving average level only to back off and move lower.  

EURGBP moves to new session lows and is being an influence in the GBPUSD
The London morning session saw a rebound to the upside after the price traded above and below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages.   

A move above the 200 day moving average for the 2nd time today should open up the door for further upside.  Stay below and the we could see traders get disappointed and rotation back down.  

Helping the GBPUSD today is the weakness in the EURGBP (higher GBP).  The price of that pair has broken below its 200 hour moving average at 0.89436 and is also moved below the 61.8% retracement at 0.89246. Stay below that level keeps the bearish trend intact.

GBPUSD on the hourly chart

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose