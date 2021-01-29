GBPUSD rotate back toward 100 hour moving average

Sellers reemerge after testing the highs for the week and finding sellers







The move lower has gotten close to the 100 hour moving average 1.36962 and the natural support at 1.3700. The price is already bounced up to 1.37174 as I type. Below the 100 hour moving averages the 200 hour moving average 1.36859.



If the price is to go lower, getting below those moving average levels is needed.

The GBPUSD has been mired in a down and up and now down volatile price action. The high price high from earlier in the New York session stalled against the highs from earlier in the weekend the high from last between 1.3745 1.37582. The high price reached 1.3751 and rotated back down.