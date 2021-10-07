GBPUSD buyers push the pair to new highs (and away from the 100 hour MA)

New highs for the GBPUSD and approaches the the upside swing area.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The US morning session has done a good job of holding support near the rising 100 hour moving average currently at 1.35886. That moving average remains a risk defining level for the pair going forward. Ahead of that watch the 1.36025 (38.2% retracement) to the 1.36082 for close support now.

The GBPUSD is seeing some buying that has extended the trading range, and pushed price closer to the next target area on the topside between 1.3640 and 1.36537.