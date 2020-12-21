GBPUSD spikes higher on PM Johnson Brexit comments
Technical Analysis
PM Johnson makes last ditch push for Brexit deal with move on fisheries
The GBPUSD has spiked higher on headline news that PM Johnson was making a last ditch push for a Brexit deal with a move on fisheries.
The price of the GBPUSD spiked through the 50% retracement AND the 200 hour MA at 1.3405 area. That level should have given cause for pause. The news led to a spike through the key level. As mentioned in the last post, the GBPUSD has been moving in chunks today, and the last spike (hourly bar) was a big chunk indeed....129 pips worth to be exact.
The run higher has now move to and through the 100 hour MA at 1.34775 as short scramble. the close from Friday is up at 1.35139.