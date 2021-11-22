GBPUSD stalls near swing area ahead of 2021 low

The current price is trading right around 1.3401 between that swing area.





A move back above 1.34149 would have traders looking toward the 200 hour MA (green line) and 100 hour MA (blue line) at 1.34374 and 1.34575 respectively(watch 1.34493 as well).





Absent that type of technical move higher, and the sellers are still in control with a break of 1.3392 opening the door for a run toward the 2021 low at 1.33524. Below that and 1.33117 followed by a lower trend line on the daily at 1.3296 are targets.



