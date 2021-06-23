GBPUSD test the 200 hour moving average/50% retracement hurdle

The pair yesterday moved above its 100 hour moving average (currently at 1.38992 and flattening out). It also extended back above its 100 day moving average enclosed just near that level at 1.3944.





In the Asian session today, the price corrected below that 100 day moving average at 1.3944, but did not get close to testing its 100 hour moving average (at 1.3899). The low price reached 1.39229. However after moving back above the 100 day moving average, sellers turned buyers rather quickly and the price has remained above that key moving average level (the 38.2% retracement of the June range also happens to be right at that 100 day moving average as well).





If the rebound is to continue, getting above the dual resistance at 1.3994 would have traders looking toward the swing high from Thursday at 1.4008. Above that and traders will be looking toward the swing low from June 15 at 1.4033.



