Technical Analysis
USDCAD trades up and down. Traders waiting for the next shove.
USDJPY continues its fall lower. Range for the day is larger than the range from last week's trading.
NASDAQ index moves back above its 50 day moving average. Is the correction lower over?
AUDUSD extends to the upside in down, up, down and up day
GBPUSD tests 100 hour MA. Key level as the pair continues its correction higher.
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Monday September 14 at the 10am NY cut
CFTC Commitment of Traders: No fear from cable longs
FX option expiries for Friday September 11 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday September 10 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 09 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's Lane: There is no indication that we're hitting the lower bound in rates
ECB's Makhlouf says he believes soft demand will lead to a fall in prices
AUD traders - RBA minutes (September meeting) due Tuesday 14 September 2020
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8361 (vs. Friday at 6.8389 )
ECB President Lagarde spoke over the weekend - the Bank still has an eye on euro strength