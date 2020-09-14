GBPUSD tests 100 hour MA. Key level as the pair continues its correction higher.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

GBPUSD has not traded above its 100 hour moving average since September 3

The GBPUSD has moved to new session highs and in the process test its 100 hour moving average at 1.29062. The high price just picked up to 1.2907. Traders will be eyeing that moving average for the next clues for the pair. A move above should be more bullish. The price has not traded/closed above its 100 hour moving average since September 3.. Since then the price has trended from 1.3346 down to the low price from last week at 1.27614.

