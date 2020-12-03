GBPUSD tests 1.3500 level. Highest level since December 2019

The buyers running the price up into the fixing

The GBPUSD is moving higher into the fixing (just passed at 11 AM ET/1600 GMT).









The run to the upside takes the pair up to 1.3500 and to the highest level since December 2019 when the price reach 1.35139 (that was the high for 2019). Earlier today, the price moved above the 2019 high price at 1.34816. That is now close risk for buyers.





Buyers have the bit in their mouth and are running with it. A move above the 1.35139 level should trigger more buying probing.









