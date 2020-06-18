GBPUSD tests the 1.2400 level. Finds buyers on the first test.
Technical Analysis
New lows for the pair
The GBPUSD (and GBP) continues its run to the downside. The pair cracked earlier below the 50% midpoint on the daily chart at 1.2461, and later the 50% of of the move up from the May 16 low on the hourly chart at 1.24423. The 1.2424 was a minor target as well.
If the 1.2400 can be broken, the 1.2362-73 is the next downside target followed by the 61.8% at 1.2355.
So far the natural support is holding support. The low for the day is at 1.2401.