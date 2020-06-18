GBPUSD tests the 1.2400 level. Finds buyers on the first test.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

New lows for the pair

The GBPUSD (and GBP) continues its run to the downside. The pair cracked earlier below the 50% midpoint on the daily chart at 1.2461, and later the 50% of of the move up from the May 16 low on the hourly chart at 1.24423.  The 1.2424 was a minor target as well.  

If the 1.2400 can be broken, the 1.2362-73 is the next downside target followed by the 61.8% at 1.2355. 

So far the natural support is holding support. The low for the day is at 1.2401.  

