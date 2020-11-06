GBPUSD tests the high from October

Choppy session in the GBPUSD

The GBPUSD pushed above the choppy highs at 1.3156 and ran up to 1.3176 in the process. That tested the October 21 high at the same level, and the price has rotated back to the downside. The pair still remains above the 1.3156 level. A move below that level (and stay below) should see the buyers turning to sellers as the pair reenters the chop







