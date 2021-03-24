GBPUSD tilts a little more to the upside (at least intraday)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

The GBPUSD has tilted a little more to the upside intraday. 

Can the buyers keep the edge and build
The price has reached above a downside trend line and is back above the 100/200 bar MA on the shorter term 5-minute chart.  The price is near some intraday resistance at 1.37338.  A move above would next target the 38.2% of the move down from the swing high on late Monday at 1.37488.  Get above that and the dip buyers feel better. 

It's a short term nuance, but is a win for the dip buyers.

