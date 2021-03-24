GBPUSD tilts a little more to the upside (at least intraday)

Can the buyers keep the edge and build

The GBPUSD has tilted a little more to the upside intraday.









The price has reached above a downside trend line and is back above the 100/200 bar MA on the shorter term 5-minute chart. The price is near some intraday resistance at 1.37338. A move above would next target the 38.2% of the move down from the swing high on late Monday at 1.37488. Get above that and the dip buyers feel better.





It's a short term nuance, but is a win for the dip buyers.