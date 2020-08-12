GBPUSD traders waiting for the next shove

1.30003 on the downside and 1.3058 on the topside

The GBPUSD remains confined between support at 1.3003 to 1.3012 on the downside and 1.3054 to 1.30607 on the topside.









Today their was a brief break above the topside swing area, but that was short lived.





The price remains below the 100 and 200 hour MAs, but with the ups and downs in the confined range, the market will be looking for the next shove.





A move higher will still have the 100 and 200 hour MAs as targets to get to and through. Without that the sellers are still holding the bias tilt. However, it would give sellers a cause for pause that should lead to retest.





On the downside a break of 1.3003 would have traders eyeing the low from last week at 1.29802.