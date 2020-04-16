GBPUSD trades between 100 and 200 hour MAs

100 hour MA above at 1.2522 while 200 hour MA below at 1.2440.

The GBPUSD trades between its 100 hour moving average above at 1.25224 and 200 hour moving average (green line) at 1.2440.









The price fell below its 100 hour moving average in the early Asian session and was able to stay below that level. The low price for the day reach 1.24561. That was still comfortably above the 200 hour moving average below. We currently trade at 1.2496 after rising 1.25112 after the data that the bottom of the hour.





The 1.24717-84 area was a swing area going back to March 27. However the last 2 days has seen the price chop above and below that level as focus turned more toward the 100 hour moving average above and 200 hour moving average below







The UK extended the locked down for another 3 weeks. A Boris Johnson spokesman said that Brexit would remain on schedule despite the pandemic hurdles.