GBPUSD trades to lowest level since October 30

Looks to test the low from FOMC day

The price of the GBPUSD has rotated lower over the last few hours. There was a poll from YouGov/Sky that showed the gap between the Conservatives and Labour had narrowed by 2%. Both are no where near the 50%level (Tories at 36% and Labour at 25%).









Technically, the pair has moved down toward the low from the FOMC day last week whne the price moved lower and quickly rebounded to the upside. That level comes in at 1.28441. A move below that level will have traders looking toward a low trend line at 1.2829.