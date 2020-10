The swing highs from early the week came between 1.2991 and 1.3006







Key test for both buyers and sellers. There should be sellers against the high with stops on a break above For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The GBPUSD has extended to new session highs and in the process is testing the swing highs from earlier in the week between 1.2991 and 1.3006. The high price just reached 1.29968.