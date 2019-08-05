GBPUSD trades up and down today with trend lines in play

Low trend line at 1.2115 and high trend line at 1.2171

The GBPUSD is trading up and down today. In the London session the price moved above the 100 hour MA (blue line and test a topside trend line (currently at 1.2171). Over the last hour, sellers returned (after failing to get above that trend line) and has moved to a lower trend line at 1.2115. The pair swings up and down.





In between is the 100 hour MA which is going sideways now after trending lower.





With the Brexit clock ticking and focus now on US/China and potential slower growth and simply stuff like can the US and UK negotiate a trade deal among themselves while each country is fighting their own "wars" against other opponents (UK with EU and US vs China).





All of this "stuff" is not good for business investment to start with in the UK or the US. So maybe sitting still is the right choice for now.







