GBPUSD trading back below its 100 day moving average

The price is now breaking below that 100 day moving average for the 2nd time today and is also making new session lows for the day. The next target comes in at the 1.29202 area. That is home to some swing levels going back to February 6, February 10 and February 11. A move below that level opens the door for further downside momentum with the 1.28938 level and the low from February 10 at 1.28714 as the next downside targets..