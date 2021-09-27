GBPUSD extent above its 200 hour moving average

Looking at the daily chart below, the low price from last week bottomed ahead of the swing low from August at 1.36016. The low price reached 1.36088 on Tuesday last week. The low price from July reached 1.3571. The price remain comfortably above that level.







Although the price is rebounding, it still remains below the 200 day moving average at 1.3838 and the 100 day moving average at 1.3892.













