USDCAD rebounds despite the strong jobs report. Technicals in play

The USDCAD move down sharply off the initial report, but stalled right near its 200 hour moving average 1.27423. The low price reached 1.27428.





The inability to move below the 200 hour moving average, and USD buying (EURUSD and GBPUSD are making new lows), has push the price back higher in the USDCAD as well. The pair now and trades back above its 100 hour moving average 1.27845. That tilt the bias more to the upside. Traders watch that moving average for close risk.



