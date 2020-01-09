German DAX closes at 2 year high. Major European indices higher on the day

The German Dax is closing at a 2 year high. The index close up 1.3% on the day and is leading the European bourses higher. The Dax index is trading at 13,494.58. The all-time high is not far away at 13,596.89. The high for the day reached 13,523.34



The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX +1.3%



France's CAC, +0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%



Spain's Ibex, -0.14%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%



in the European debt market, are ending the session mixed. The German 10 year is up 2.4 basis points to -0.183%. Italy's 10 year is down -3.8 basis points on the day.





Below is a summary of the high/low/changes for major countries in Europe.

