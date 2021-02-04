German DAX for the 4th consecutive day. UK FTSE 100 lags in trading today

Most European indices close higher





A look at the closes:

German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC, +0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +1.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.6%

in other markets as London/European traders exit:

spot gold -43.6 points or -2.3% at $1790.38



spot silver $-0.76 or -2.83% $26.12



WTI crude oil futures up $0.25 or 0.45% of $55.94

US stocks are trading at session highs:

S&P index up 28.23 points or 0.74 presented 3858.04



NASDAQ index up 100 points or 0.73% at 13710.34



Dow industrial average up 256 points or 0.84% at 30980

In the forex, The GBP remains the strongest and the NZD is now the weakest of the majors.

The German DAX rose for the 4th consecutive day. It's index increase by 0.86%. The UK's FTSE was a laggard today after the Bank of England decision.