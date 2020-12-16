German DAX leads the charge higher in Europe

Up 1.47% on the day





The move to the upside is led by the German DAX which is up around 200 points on the day or 1.5%.





The index reached the highest level since February 21, and is getting closer to the high for 2020 at 13795.24. The price today also broke out above the September high at 13460.46. That level stalled rises in early December and last week as well. The level is now support. Stay above keeps the buyers in control.





A look at the provisional closes it shows:



German DAX, +1.47%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.86%



Spain's Ibex, -0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%







The European stock indices are ending mostly higher with Spain being the exception