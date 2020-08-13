German yields move higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-30-year

10 and 30 year yields rise to 6 week highs

The German yields are moving higher and in the process have reached a 6 week high levels in the 10 and 30 year issues.

10 and 30 year yields rise to 6 week highs
Looking at the yield chart for the 30 year bond, the yield move back above the 0.0% line. And in the process broke above the 100 day moving average at -0.011%. The next key target comes against the 200 day moving average at 0.059%. In July, the yields moved up to that moving average line only to find sellers against it. A move above would more positive for the yield trajectory from a technical perspective.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose