German yields move higher

10 and 30 year yields rise to 6 week highs

The German yields are moving higher and in the process have reached a 6 week high levels in the 10 and 30 year issues.









Looking at the yield chart for the 30 year bond, the yield move back above the 0.0% line. And in the process broke above the 100 day moving average at -0.011%. The next key target comes against the 200 day moving average at 0.059%. In July, the yields moved up to that moving average line only to find sellers against it. A move above would more positive for the yield trajectory from a technical perspective.







