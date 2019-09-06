Gold bounces from $1500 in a strong rebound

Buyers step in at the figure





Non-farm payrolls were just weak enough to keep the market comfortable with the idea of two more Fed rate cuts this year.





In turn, gold has jumped $20 in a sharp reversal higher to end a two-day rout.





In my view, there is an unceasing and growing appetite to buy gold from fund managers and retail. We're still in the early innings. There was certainly a flush out of some weak hands yesterday but the bounce today -- especially if it lasts through the close -- is a great sign.





Ultimately, what matters is that we're in a global easing cycle. Today's 50 bps RRR cut from China underscores that. Undoubtedly there will be an ebb and flow but until it ends, gold will have a tailwind.