Gold breaks below the key $1850 support zone

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Lowest levels for gold since July

Lowest levels for gold since July
A surprise rise in the Markit PMIs and a notable rise in price pressures led to a sharp drop in gold that broke a key area of support.

Bids near $1850 have supported gold since September and a test earlier this month held. But the area gave way in the past few minutes in a quick $20 drop in gold.

This is a level that everyone has been watching and technically it clears the way for a fall to $1800 (200-dma at $1795) or even $1750.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose