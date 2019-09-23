Gold briefly climbs above the Sept 12 high. Silver up 3%

Gold higher for third day





Gold touched $1527 in a spurt of buying a short time ago.





Buy stops were hit above the Sept 12 high of $1524. The break is a good sign that gold has formed a base above $1480. A close above $1524 would be further confirmation.





Silver has similarly sprung above the Sept 12 high of $18.47 but it's come in a quick move, unlike gold which did most of the climb on Friday.





The technical dynamics are the same as gold as basing ahead of $17.0 has held and we see a fresh round of buying.





