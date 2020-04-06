Gold climbs above the late-March highs in a technical break

Gold continues its quiet comeback





The dislocations in the physical gold market has spurred all kinds of talk about shortages, lies and tomfoolery but the chart itself might be the best sign of intrigue.





The rally today boosted gold above the late-March high of $1645. It's up $27 today, or 1.7% in the fourth day of gains.





Given the wild amounts of government spending, zero rates and other central bank actions, gold looks as good as it ever has.





