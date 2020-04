Gold benefits from US dollar weakness, falling volatility





Gold is now up 20% from the March lows in what's largely been a one-way move.





Yesterday we broke above the March high to the best levels since 2012 and now there is little resistance standing in the way of the 2012 high of $1796 and the all-time high of $1921.





To me, the daily chart is an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern targeting $2000.