Gold continues to frustrate the bears and the bulls

The consolidation can't last forever





The moment it looks like gold is headed in one direction it reverses. It's up $11 today after plunging on Friday. It's been a series of back-and-forth trades for months.







I wrote about gold in my seasonals package for November. Beyyond that, the big picture look is so critical. There have been 16 months of consolidation in gold and it's increasingly narrow. It's a matter of waiting for a break and then going with it. Put the range at $1675 to $1850 for a bit of safety and wait.



