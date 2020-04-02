Gold cracks above $1600 and runs higher

High reached $1608.67

The price spot gold cracked back of the $1600 level and ran to the upside. The price moved up to a high of $1608.67, and as backed off already to $1604.78 currently. The price moved above its 100 hour moving average at $1604













Initial jobless claims and trade data for the US and Canada will be released shortly. The focus will be on the claims data which are anyone's guess but estimates are for around 3700K. That would be an all-time record surpassing last week's number of 3283K (assume no big revision higher).