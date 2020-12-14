Gold down but stays above 200 day MA

200 day MA comes in at $1810.44 (and moving higher).

The price of gold is trading down $11.13 to $1828.72. The high for the day reached $1840.09. The low extended to $1818.90.









Technically, the price low approached the key 200 day moving average at $1810.44. That moving average was broken back at the end of November on the way to a test of the 50% retracement at $1763.51. The holding of that level led to a bounce into last week's trading. The high price peaked at $1875.39 before rotating back to the downside on Wednesday.





If the 200 day moving average can hold support this week, we could see a reversal back toward the 100 day moving average currently at $1909.47.





If the 200 day moving average is broken, a retest of the $1763.51 midpoint of the trading range since the March low, would be eyed.