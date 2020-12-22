Gold down on day and remains below 100 day MA

Spending most of December between 100 and 200 day MA

The price of spot gold is trading down around $10.30 or -0.56% $1866.54. The high price today reached $1884.33. The low price extended to $1860.86.









Taking a look at the daily chart above, the price high yesterday trade at the highest level since November 9. It also tested its 100 day moving average (blue line) currently at $1903.16.







Since December 1, the price of spot gold has traded above it 200 day moving average (currently at $1819.42), and below its 100 day moving average at $1903.17.





In between sits the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 trading range (March low and August high). That level comes in at $1837.13. The swing low from September and again early November cuts across above that level at $1848.80. That is the close support level for the precious metal now

