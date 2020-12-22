Gold down on day and remains below 100 day MA
Technical Analysis
Spending most of December between 100 and 200 day MA
The price of spot gold is trading down around $10.30 or -0.56% $1866.54. The high price today reached $1884.33. The low price extended to $1860.86.
Taking a look at the daily chart above, the price high yesterday trade at the highest level since November 9. It also tested its 100 day moving average (blue line) currently at $1903.16.
Since December 1, the price of spot gold has traded above it 200 day moving average (currently at $1819.42), and below its 100 day moving average at $1903.17.
In between sits the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 trading range (March low and August high). That level comes in at $1837.13. The swing low from September and again early November cuts across above that level at $1848.80. That is the close support level for the precious metal now