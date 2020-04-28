Gold extends fall below $1,700 ahead of European trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gold

Gold is down by over 1% to a low near $1,693

Gold H1 28-04
After testing resistance near $1,740, gold is taking a trip back lower to start the week as oil prices come under pressure once again. It was also a similar case for gold in the early stages last week as we saw price fall to a low of $1,659.55 at the time.

One can pin the move to margin call risks and/or deflation pressures but technically, the inability of buyers to keep above the key hourly moving averages also isn't a good sign.

Buyers defended the 200-hour MA (blue line) briefly in overnight trading but it has been one-way traffic in trading today as gold falls from around $1,710 to near $1,693 now.

The next support level to watch out for will be the 61.8 retracement level of the recent swing move higher and that sits at $1,690.01.

There is also some minor support closer to $1,680 but thereafter sellers will be looking to retest last week's low at $1,659.55 should the downside momentum keep up.

In the long-term, I still see any significant dip in gold as being a good investment opportunity. But as we are still caught in the eye of the coronavirus storm, one has to be careful of the volatility involved during this time.

See here for global coronavirus case data
