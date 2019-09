Support nearby

Gold is near the lows of the week as it slumps $12 to $1487.





The two levels to watch early next week are $1484 and $1479 early next week. Those are the recent lows and a break would target $1450.





I'm a gold bull but discretion is the better part of valor and better news on trade and a less-dovish Fed could lead to a quick move lower. I think that would be the time to buy or add.